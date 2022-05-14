How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball

The rematch is officially underway in Rosemont, IL. The No. 1 UConn Huskies will play the No. 3 Villanova Wildcats for the Big East Tournament championship for the second consecutive season. Villanova won it all last year for their first conference title in program history. UConn won the first game of the tournament but Villanova turned it around to beat the Huskies twice thereafter to win the championship.

How to Watch Big East Tournament Final: UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream the Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This year has the same format but this time around the Huskies dropped a game in the first round. For them to win the championship this year, they'll have to beat Villanova twice. If the Huskies win this first game, they will force a second game against the Wildcats later in the evening. If Villanova wins this first game, they will win the Big East tournament because they are undefeated so far.

Villanova got here by pitching a brilliant gem against No. 4 DePaul. Paige Rauch was the MVP after pitching eight innings, striking out nine and only giving up one hit. Rauch has yet to give up a run in this tournament. They only had two hits before walking it off in the bottom of the eighth. To add more to the story, that winning run was scored on an error. Villanova has to get the bats going for the final if they are going to repeat as champs.

Uconn beat DePaul for the second time in this tournament in the semifinals. The Blue Demons upset the Huskies in the first round but UConn was ready for the rematch winning 6-4. UConn got off to an incredibly hot start scoring all of their runs in the first inning. If they can even bring half of that momentum in the first game, they have a good chance of extending their chances. Game 2 of the final if necessary, if UConn wins the first game, will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS2.

Regional restrictions may apply.