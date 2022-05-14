Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn and Villanova will face off in the Big East Tournament Final for the second year in a row.

The rematch is officially underway in Rosemont, IL. The No. 1 UConn Huskies will play the No. 3 Villanova Wildcats for the Big East Tournament championship for the second consecutive season. Villanova won it all last year for their first conference title in program history. UConn won the first game of the tournament but Villanova turned it around to beat the Huskies twice thereafter to win the championship. 

How to Watch Big East Tournament Final: UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live stream the Big East Tournament Semifinal: DePaul vs. Villanova game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This year has the same format but this time around the Huskies dropped a game in the first round. For them to win the championship this year, they'll have to beat Villanova twice. If the Huskies win this first game, they will force a second game against the Wildcats later in the evening. If Villanova wins this first game, they will win the Big East tournament because they are undefeated so far. 

Villanova got here by pitching a brilliant gem against No. 4 DePaul. Paige Rauch was the MVP after pitching eight innings, striking out nine and only giving up one hit. Rauch has yet to give up a run in this tournament. They only had two hits before walking it off in the bottom of the eighth. To add more to the story, that winning run was scored on an error.  Villanova has to get the bats going for the final if they are going to repeat as champs.

Uconn beat DePaul for the second time in this tournament in the semifinals. The Blue Demons upset the Huskies in the first round but UConn was ready for the rematch winning 6-4. UConn got off to an incredibly hot start scoring all of their runs in the first inning. If they can even bring half of that momentum in the first game, they have a good chance of extending their chances. Game 2 of the final if necessary, if UConn wins the first game, will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS2.  

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Big East Tournament Final: UConn vs. Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Heart of America 200, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1011632470h
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at South Carolina in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011910865h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Boston University vs. Princeton

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago1011944415h
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Torino in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
imago0013713023h
College Baseball

How to Watch Harvard at Yale in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs Nebraska in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCF vs South Florida in College Softball

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1004278257h
Fishing

How to Watch the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy