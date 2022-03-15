Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNC Wilmington looks to extend its seven-game winning streak on Tuesday when it travels to North Carolina.

UNC Wilmington heads to in-state foe North Carolina on Tuesday looking to win its eighth straight game. The Seahawks have been red-hot and are coming off sweeps of Saint Bonaventure and Maryland Eastern Shore.

How to Watch UNC Wilmington at North Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the UNC Wilmington at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak has improved their overall record to 17-3 and has them playing great softball.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot and pull off a big win against a North Carolina team coming off a series win against Boston College.

The Tar Heels dropped the first game against the Eagles, but bounced back with two wins to take their opening ACC series of the year.

They have now won four of five and are 14-10 on the season. North Carolina has struggled against the top teams on it schedule, but have played well against and beat the other teams.

Tuesday, though, they will be tested by a good UNC Wilmington team. The Tar Heels are the bigger name in this one, but the Seahawks might the better team which should make this a great game.

