How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNLV will take on Fresno State in a Mountain West conference battle in college softball on Thursday.

UNLV is 37-12 this season overall and 15-6 against Mountain West conference opponents.

The Rebels have been on a tear. They haven't lost a series since the beginning of April when they dropped two of three games against San Diego State.

Since then, they have won two of three games against San Jose State, Utah State and, most recently, Colorado State. Out of that group, they swept New Mexico.

April Visser leads the team in home runs with 14 on the season. She is also batting .385 this year and has six stolen bases.

Fresno State has struggled mightily this season. The Bulldogs are 18-34 this season and just 9-12 against conference opponents.

Recently, they have won six of their last 10 games, including a clean sweep of Colorado State by a combined 16-10.

Alesia Denby leads the way for Fresno State with nine home runs on the season. She also hits .298 (No. 2 on the team) and adds eight stolen bases.

