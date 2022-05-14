UNLV and Fresno State will battle it out in the final game of the season to pick up a win and secure the series victory.

UNLV is on the road this weekend at Fresno State for the team's final Mountain West series of the year. Today's game will be the tiebreaker in the series as both teams have picked up one win each so far.

How to Watch UNLV at Fresno State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

UNLV picked up game one with a 4-1 win on Thursday. Fresno State got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first, but it would be the only run the Bulldogs would score. The Rebels answered with a run of their own in the third and fourth to take a 2-1 lead and added on two more runs in the seventh to secure the win.

The game two win was earned by Fresno State yesterday with a score of 3-1. UNLV was on the board early with a run in the first to take the lead. A run in the second for the Bulldogs tied the game up, but two runs in the third gave the Bulldogs the lead. Great defense from the Bulldogs allowed the team to walk away with the win giving them a chance at the series win with today's game.

With today's game being the last regular-season game before the NCAA tournament seeding is done, both teams will be trying to finish on a strong note to make it into the tournament.

