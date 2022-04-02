How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

Utah looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when it plays at Stanford in the second of a three-game series

Utah lost its second straight on Friday when the Utes dropped a 4-2 game to Pac-12 foe Stanford.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes gave up four runs in the bottom of the second and despite shutting the Cardinal out the rest of the game, the offense just couldn't muster enough runs to complete the comeback.

The loss comes after they lost to Webers State on Sunday and dropped their record to just 17-15 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

Saturday afternoon they will look to even the series against a Stanford team that has won two straight.

The Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday when it beat Oregon State 1-0 and picked up its second conference win on Friday.

Stanford is now 22-8 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 but had struggled over the last two weeks.

Friday got the Cardinal back on track and Saturday they will look to get a big series win and set up a chance for a sweep on Sunday.

Stanford is looking to get over .500 in the Pac-12 for the first time, while the Utes are looking to get back in the win column and get a big road victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.