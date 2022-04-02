Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah looks to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday when it plays at Stanford in the second of a three-game series

Utah lost its second straight on Friday when the Utes dropped a 4-2 game to Pac-12 foe Stanford.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Utes gave up four runs in the bottom of the second and despite shutting the Cardinal out the rest of the game, the offense just couldn't muster enough runs to complete the comeback.

The loss comes after they lost to Webers State on Sunday and dropped their record to just 17-15 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12.

Saturday afternoon they will look to even the series against a Stanford team that has won two straight.

The Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday when it beat Oregon State 1-0 and picked up its second conference win on Friday.

Stanford is now 22-8 overall and 2-2 in the Pac-12 but had struggled over the last two weeks.

Friday got the Cardinal back on track and Saturday they will look to get a big series win and set up a chance for a sweep on Sunday.

Stanford is looking to get over .500 in the Pac-12 for the first time, while the Utes are looking to get back in the win column and get a big road victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Utah at Stanford in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18004324
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch The Chevron Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Wrestlemania 38 logo
WWE

WWE Wrestlemania 38: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

By Jelani Scott3 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots a layup over Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) moves to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy