Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah heads to Stanford on Friday night for the first of a big three-game series in Pac-12 play.

Utah travels to Stanford looking to bounce back from a 9-5 loss to Weber State on Sunday. The Utes beat the Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday but couldn't complete the two-game sweep.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Utah at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The split with Weber State comes after they had lost two of three to Oregon in their Pac-12 opening series.

Utah upset the Ducks 5-2 in the first game but failed to get the series win as the Utes lost 8-2 in the second matchup of the series and then gave up four runs in the top of the seventh to lose 7-6 in the finale.

This weekend, they will look to get back on track when they take on a Stanford team that has lost four of five.

The Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against Oregon State on Sunday. The win helped them avoid a sweep in their first Pac-12 weekend.

Stanford got great pitching all weekend but could only score two total runs in the three games.

Stanford is now 21-8 on the year and just 1-2 in the Pac-12. This weekend, the Cardinal are also looking to get a big series win and avoid being buried in the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Utah at Stanford in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17926866
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
PFL Challenger Series

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 7: Pro Debuts

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17940381 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs Stanford

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17993632
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Spurs

By Ben Macaluso32 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff42 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy