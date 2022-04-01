Utah heads to Stanford on Friday night for the first of a big three-game series in Pac-12 play.

Utah travels to Stanford looking to bounce back from a 9-5 loss to Weber State on Sunday. The Utes beat the Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday but couldn't complete the two-game sweep.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The split with Weber State comes after they had lost two of three to Oregon in their Pac-12 opening series.

Utah upset the Ducks 5-2 in the first game but failed to get the series win as the Utes lost 8-2 in the second matchup of the series and then gave up four runs in the top of the seventh to lose 7-6 in the finale.

This weekend, they will look to get back on track when they take on a Stanford team that has lost four of five.

The Cardinal snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 win against Oregon State on Sunday. The win helped them avoid a sweep in their first Pac-12 weekend.

Stanford got great pitching all weekend but could only score two total runs in the three games.

Stanford is now 21-8 on the year and just 1-2 in the Pac-12. This weekend, the Cardinal are also looking to get a big series win and avoid being buried in the conference standings.

