How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah and Stanford battle in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon in college softball.

Utah avenged its loss to Stanford on Friday by exploding for 11 runs on Saturday. The Utes scored in every inning and took care of the Cardinal 11-2 in five innings.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Utah at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win evened the three-game series at a win apiece after the Utes had lost 4-2 on Friday. 

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 18-15 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

On Sunday, they will look to get another win and earn a series win for the first time this year in conference play.

The Cardinal, though, will look to keep that from happening as they try and get a big home series win.

Stanford was coming off a series loss to Oregon State last weekend and set itself up for a series win with the victory on Friday, but came out flat in the loss on Saturday.

The Cardinal are now just 2-3 in the Pac-12 but are 22-9 overall. It has been a good season for Stanford but it is trying to translate that into conference wins.

Both of these teams are looking to get back to .500 for the first time this year in the Pac-12 and both want to get a big series win to avoid dropping further back in the conference standings.

