How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah State Aggies will try to stay perfect in Mountain West play with a win over Fresno State

The Utah State Aggies are hitting the road this weekend for a three-game series against Fresno State. Despite note being in their own stadium, the Aggies have a leg up over Fresno State based on the strong showing they have displayed in the Mountain West conference thus far this season.

How to Watch Utah State at Fresno State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Utah State at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fresno State Bulldogs have not had the best start this season. Their overall record is 9-27 and in conference play, they have recorded only two wins and seven losses. In a doubleheader on Tuesday against St. Mary's, Fresno State was able to split games winning the first 2-0 but losing the second 0-6. 

The Aggies are currently on an 8-0 winning streak. Most recently, Utah State was able to sweep Colorado State in Mountain West play. Prior to that sweep, the Aggies picked up the series sweep over New Mexico with a close win against Weber State in between. 

Utah State is certainly on a hot streak and will be looking to stay perfect in Mountain West play this weekend.

