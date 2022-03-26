How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in College Softball

Utah State visits New Mexico for a big three-game series this weekend looking to start off Mountain West play with a series win

Utah State hits the road this weekend to New Mexico to open up Mountain West play. The Aggies are coming off an 8-3 win against Utah Valley on Wednesday.

How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The win improved their record to 13-15 on the year as they have failed to find any real consistency so far this year.

This weekend they will look to get off on the right foot with a series win against a New Mexico team that lost two of three to San Jose State last weekend.

The Lobos beat the Spartans in game one 2-1 in eight innings but were run-ruled in game two. They took them to 11 innings in game three but lost 4-3 to take the series loss.

They did bounce back with a win against rival New Mexico State on Tuesday 13-4. The win was the 20th of the year for the Aggies and improved their record to 20-9.

This weekend they are looking to get their first conference series win and send Utah State home with a losing Mountain West record.

Regional restrictions may apply.