How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah State in College Softball

Utah Valley looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when it travels to Utah State in college softball.

Utah Valley had its four-game winning streak snapped on Friday when Dixie State beat the Wolverines in the second game of a doubleheader 7-4.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Dixie State would beat it again on Saturday and then, on Tuesday, the Wolverines lost their third straight when they went to Weber State and fell 7-0.

The losing streak has dropped them back to .500 on the year at 10-10 and Wednesday, they will be desperate to snap out of their streak before hosing WAC rival Seattle this weekend.

Utah State will look to keep that from happening as it looks to bounce back after a 6-2 defeat to Idaho State on Saturday.

It was the second time the Aggies had lost to Bengals as they dropped a 12-6 game to them on Friday.

The Aggies are now just 12-15 on the year and trying to get back on track before they travel to Mountain West foe New Mexico for a three-game weekend series.

