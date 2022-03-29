Skip to main content

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah Valley will hit the road for an in-state matchup against Utah on Tuesday night in college softball action.

There will be quite a few good games on the Tuesday college softball schedule for fans to watch. While some elite matchups between contenders will occur, there are also under-the-radar games that will provide a lot of entertainment. One of those matchups will come between Utah Valley and Utah.

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

Live stream the Utah Valley at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines are 11-13 and have not got off to the start that they were hoping to. Utah Valley would love to jumpstart its season by knocking off its in-state rival. The last time out, the Wolverines ended up losing to Seattle by a final score of 16-7.

On the other side of the diamond, the Utes are 17-14 so far this season. Utah has looked solid, but it still has a lot of work to do moving forward. In their last game, the Utes ended up losing to Weber State by a final score of 9-5.

Both of these teams are coming off of rough losses and will be hungry to get back into the win column. That should make this a very entertaining game for fans to watch.

