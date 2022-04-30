Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

West Virginia will hit the road to take on Louisville on Saturday in college softball action on Saturday.

With the 2022 college softball regular season nearing an end, teams are gearing up to make a run at a championship. On Saturday, there will be plenty of great action around the nation. One intriguing game to watch will feature Virginia traveling to take on Louisville.

How to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

You can live stream the Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Cavaliers have gone 26-22 and are looking for a strong finish to the year. Virginia isn't a championship contender, but the team can still head into the offseason a step forward as a program. Last time out, the Cavaliers ended up losing to Louisville by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of this game, the Cardinals hold a 25-20 record this season. Just like Virginia, Louisville is simply looking for a strong finish to the season. After beating the Cavaliers in the first game of this series, the Cardinals will look to make a statement with a second straight victory.

Both of these teams are hungry for wins. While they aren't championship-level teams, they should still put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Virginia at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18178440
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Giants

By Ben Macaluso41 seconds ago
USATSI_18178276
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Athletics

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
imago0039552598h
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at San Francisco in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso41 seconds ago
USATSI_17387656
College Basketball

How to Watch Iverson Classic All-America Game

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
imago1000923817h
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey41 seconds ago
GEORGIA TECH
College Baseball

Miami vs. Georgia Tech Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey41 seconds ago
BUFFALO
Minor League Baseball

Buffalo vs. Worcester Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Minnesota vs. Michigan Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs41 seconds ago
USATSI_18146248
USFL Football

How to Watch Bandits vs. Gamblers

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy