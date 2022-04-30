How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in College Softball

West Virginia will hit the road to take on Louisville on Saturday in college softball action on Saturday.

With the 2022 college softball regular season nearing an end, teams are gearing up to make a run at a championship. On Saturday, there will be plenty of great action around the nation. One intriguing game to watch will feature Virginia traveling to take on Louisville.

How to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Prior to today's game, the Cavaliers have gone 26-22 and are looking for a strong finish to the year. Virginia isn't a championship contender, but the team can still head into the offseason a step forward as a program. Last time out, the Cavaliers ended up losing to Louisville by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side of this game, the Cardinals hold a 25-20 record this season. Just like Virginia, Louisville is simply looking for a strong finish to the season. After beating the Cavaliers in the first game of this series, the Cardinals will look to make a statement with a second straight victory.

Both of these teams are hungry for wins. While they aren't championship-level teams, they should still put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

