How to Watch Virginia at NC State in College Softball

Virginia and NC State wrap up a three-game series on Sunday in a big ACC matchup in Raleigh in college softball.

Virginia finishes up its second ACC series on Sunday at NC State. The Cavaliers started off conference play well when they beat No. 24 Notre Dame 7-5 and 6-1 in the first two games.

How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Virginia at NC State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for the, they couldn't complete the sweep when they lost 3-2 in the finale, but they had to be satisfied with a 2-1 start to conference play.

The Cavaliers let that loss hang with them too long as they dropped a non-conference game to North Dakota State on Tuesday 2-0.

Despite the wins against Notre Dame, the Cavaliers still came into the weekend series with NC State 15-11 and searching for some consistency.

The Wolfpack also had a 2-1 start to ACC play when it won their opening series with Syracuse, but they were brought back down to earth when they were swept by Duke last weekend.

They lost their fourth in a row on Tuesday when Troy came to town and beat them 7-0.

The four straight losses dropped them to 19-7 coming into the weekend and searching for some answers.

Regional restrictions may apply.