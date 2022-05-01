Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college softball action, Virginia Tech will hit the road to take on Boston College.

The 2022 college softball regular season is nearing an end and contenders are gearing up to make a run at a championship. For teams who aren't in the hunt for a title, finishing the season strong is still a priority. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Virginia Tech hitting the road to face off against Boston College.

How to Watch the Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

You can stream the Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Hokies have gone 38-6 so far this season. Virginia Tech is without question one of the teams in the hunt to compete for a championship. In their last game, the Hokies ended up beating Boston College by a final score of 9-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Eagles have gone 13-32 this season. It has been a year that Boston College would love to forget. However, picking up a big win like this would be a nice step towards finishing out the season with positive momentum.

While the Hokies are heavily favored to win this game, the Eagles aren't going to go down without a fight. This should be a fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Softball
College Softball

