How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson in College Softball

Virginia Tech heads to Clemson on Friday for the first of a three-game set against the Tigers

Virginia Tech saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when it lost to Charlotte 5-2. The Hokies scored two in the top of the first, but were shut down the rest of the game and they gave up a single run in every inning but the fourth to take the loss.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The loss was just the third of the year for the Hokies and the first against a team other than Alabama. Before the game against the 49ers, Virginia Tech was 11-0 against everybody else.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column against a Clemson team that has won seven straight games.

The Tigers have been playing great softball over the last week and a half and are now 12-3 on the year.

Clemson lost two games in a row during a weekend trip to Clearwater, but upset No . 5 Washington 2-0 and haven't lost since.

It has been an impressive run for the Tigers and one they will look to continue this weekend against the Hokies.

