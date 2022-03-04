How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Virginia Tech saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when it lost to Charlotte 5-2. The Hokies scored two in the top of the first, but were shut down the rest of the game and they gave up a single run in every inning but the fourth to take the loss.
How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Softball Today:
Match Date: Mar. 4, 2022
Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (Local)
Live stream the Virginia Tech at Clemson match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The loss was just the third of the year for the Hokies and the first against a team other than Alabama. Before the game against the 49ers, Virginia Tech was 11-0 against everybody else.
Friday they will look to get back in the win column against a Clemson team that has won seven straight games.
The Tigers have been playing great softball over the last week and a half and are now 12-3 on the year.
Clemson lost two games in a row during a weekend trip to Clearwater, but upset No . 5 Washington 2-0 and haven't lost since.
It has been an impressive run for the Tigers and one they will look to continue this weekend against the Hokies.
