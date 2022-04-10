Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college softball action, Virginia Tech will hit the road to take on Florida State.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward on Sunday with quite a few great games on the schedule. For fans who enjoy good softball, there is one specific game to keep a close eye on. That game will feature Virginia Tech hitting the road to face off against Florida State.

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Virginia Tech Hokies at Florida State Seminoles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's matchup, the Hokies have gone 29-4 to begin the year. Virginia Tech is looking like a team that could compete for a national championship. Last time out, the Hokies ended up dominating Florida State by a final score of 23-9.

On the other side of this matchup, the Seminoles will be looking for revenge today. Florida State holds a 36-4 record and also looks like an elite bet to win a title. Getting back in the win column today would be a big boost for the Seminoles after the beatdown they took yesterday.

This should be a very exciting and intriguing game to watch. Both of these teams are national championship contenders and should put on a show today. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

