How to Watch Virginia Tech at Tennessee in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Virginia Tech and Tennessee will meet today in a non-conference matchup in women's college softball.

Virginia Tech is on the road at Tennessee today for a non-conference game. The Hokies are currently 32-6 overall and 15-2 in ACC play. The Lady Vols are 30-12 overall and 11-6 in SEC play.

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Tennessee in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Virginia Tech at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies are coming off of a series win this weekend after defeating Virginia in two out of their three games. The first victory was picked up in the first game which the Hokies won 5-1. Unfortunately for them, the Hokies lost the second game 5-3, but the third game was more successful with a 5-4 win. 

The Lady Vols are coming off of a big weekend of their own after sweeping Texas A&M in SEC play. The first game was won 7-5 on Friday which was followed by an 11-8 win on Saturday. The Vols completed the sweep with a 5-1 win on Sunday. 

With the season beginning to wind down, both teams will be able to use this game as a chance to work on areas that need improvement without being too concerned about where they may end up being seeded for their respective conference tournaments.

