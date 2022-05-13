Clemson and Virginia Tech will battle it out for a spot in the ACC Championship game tomorrow

No. 5 seeded Clemson and No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech will meet today in the first semifinal game of the ACC tournament. After their win yesterday, the Tigers improved their record to 38-10 on the season while the Hokies improved theirs to 41-6.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Clemson knocked off No. 4 seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinal game by a score of 7-3. The Fighting Irish got on the board first with two runs in the first inning, but the Tigers answered with two runs of their own in the second off a home run from Alia Logoleo. Another home run from Cammy Pereira in the fifth gave the Tigers the lead and it was extended with another run before the inning ended. Another three runs in the fifth were more than the Fighting Irish could overcome and the Tigers walked into the semifinal game.

The Hokies won a very close 2-1 game over Syracuse yesterday to advance to the semifinal game. The Orange was able to get on the board first with a run in the first inning. The Hokies were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the third and take the lead with the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth. Senior pitcher Keely Rochard retired 10 batters to pick up the win for Virginia Tech.

When Virginia Tech and Clemson played this season, Virginia Tech swept the Tigers. Although the odds are in the Hokies' favor, Clemson should not be counted out.

