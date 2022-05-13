Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Clemson and Virginia Tech will battle it out for a spot in the ACC Championship game tomorrow

No. 5 seeded Clemson and No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech will meet today in the first semifinal game of the ACC tournament. After their win yesterday, the Tigers improved their record to 38-10 on the season while the Hokies improved theirs to 41-6.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Virginia Tech vs. Clemson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clemson knocked off No. 4 seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinal game by a score of 7-3. The Fighting Irish got on the board first with two runs in the first inning, but the Tigers answered with two runs of their own in the second off a home run from Alia Logoleo. Another home run from Cammy Pereira in the fifth gave the Tigers the lead and it was extended with another run before the inning ended. Another three runs in the fifth were more than the Fighting Irish could overcome and the Tigers walked into the semifinal game.

The Hokies won a very close 2-1 game over Syracuse yesterday to advance to the semifinal game. The Orange was able to get on the board first with a run in the first inning. The Hokies were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the third and take the lead with the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth. Senior pitcher Keely Rochard retired 10 batters to pick up the win for Virginia Tech.

When Virginia Tech and Clemson played this season, Virginia Tech swept the Tigers. Although the odds are in the Hokies' favor, Clemson should not be counted out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Canada Hockey IIHF
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Germany

By Ben Macaluso29 seconds ago
Gianmarco Tamberi High Jump
Diamond League

How to Watch Diamond League: Doha

By Adam Childs29 seconds ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Christine Brown29 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

DePaul vs. Villanova stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Wake Forest at North Carolina in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
CYCLING
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
hockey fans
Hockey

United States vs. Latvia stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy