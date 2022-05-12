Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Orange of Syracuse will have their work cut out for them as they take on No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech today in the ACC Tournament.

No. 1 seeded Virginia Tech and No. 9 Syracuse will meet in round two of the ACC tournament today.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Syracuse was able to pull off an upset over No. 8 seeded Louisville yesterday with a 2-0 win. Coming into the tournament, Syracuse had an overall record of 26-20 and an ACC record of 7-15. The Orange's win increased their win streak to five games and gave the school its first ACC tournament win.

It appears as though Syracuse's sweep of UNC last weekend was just the kind of momentum needed to prepare for the ACC tournament and continue in its quest for an ACC championship.

Virginia Tech comes into the ACC tournament with an overall record of 40-6 and an ACC record of 21-2. The Hokies' stellar season has the team ranked No. 2 in the nation and has them heavily favored to win the ACC tournament. The team is currently on a nine-game win streak, most recently picking up wins against Liberty University and sweeping Boston College in the last ACC series.

Despite Virginia Tech being expected to win, there is no doubt Syracuse will go down fighting to extend its season.

