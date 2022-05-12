How to Watch ACC Tournament Quarterfinal: Virginia vs. Florida State in College Softball

Florida State is riding an 11-game winning streak but Virginia looks to pull off an early upset in the ACC tournament in the quarterfinal of the college softball tournament.

The Florida State softball team has been amazing all season with a 49-5 record and third overall ranking in the national standings. The Seminoles rarely lose. Interestingly enough, though, they are also the No. 3 seed in this tournament. All of FSU's losses have come in conference play, while Virginia Tech and Duke have lost a combined five games in the ACC. Florida State will still be favored in this game against Virginia, though, as it is riding an 11-game winning streak, including a sweep of NC State.



Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia is 27-23 on the season with a 13-11 conference record. These two played each other back at the beginning of April. Florida State swept the three-game series, winning the first two games by a score of 9-0. The winner will go on to play the winner of No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Georgia Tech game. If Florida State gets caught looking ahead to the top seeds or the NCAA regionals, it could run into a real problem against the Cavaliers.

Saying that, though, Florida State has its eyes set on a higher prize. The Seminoles were five outs away from winning the national championship last year against Oklahoma. Look for Sydney Sherrill to be the offensive leader heading into this tournament. She is only the 10th player in school history with 250-plus hits. She also passed 200 RBIs this year, becoming only the third player to reach that lofty mark at FSU.

This game is theirs for the taking. Can they take advantage?

