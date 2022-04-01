How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball

On Friday evening in college softball action, Washington will hit the road to take on Arizona.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and fans are starting to get the idea of how good their respective teams can be this year. On Friday, there will be quite a few great matchups to watch. One of those will feature Washington hitting the road to face off against Arizona.

How to Watch the Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live Stream the Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Huskies hold a 20-10 record and are currently the No. 11 ranked team in the country. Washington has some work to do to improve its record, but the team as a whole looks like a potential contender. In their last series, the Huskies ended up getting swept by No. 3 ranked UCLA in three games.

On the other side of the field, the Wildcats have gone 19-10 to open up the season. Arizona is currently ranked No. 19 in the nation, which makes this a must-watch game for softball fans. The Wildcats are fresh off of suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of No. 20 ranked Arizona State.

Both of these teams badly need to figure out a way to get back in the win column. While they are both ranked, they are both also struggling of late. Make sure to tune in to see who gets back to their winnings ways this evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.