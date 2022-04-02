Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 college softball season continues on Saturday with an intriguing matchup between Washington and Arizona on the schedule.

So far this season, the 2022 college softball year has been flying past at the speed of lightning. On Saturday, there will be plenty of great games to watch throughout the day. One of those good matchups will feature Washington hitting the road to face off against Arizona.

How to Watch the Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Huskies have gone 21-10 to open the season. Washington is currently ranked No. 11 in the country but needs to find a way to string a few wins together to remain there. In their last game, the Huskies ended up knocking off Arizona in the first game of the series by a final score of 12-7.

On the other side of this game, the Wildcats are 19-11 and would like to get some revenge on the Huskies. Arizona is ranked No. 19 in the nation, which sets the stage for a big-time game again today. If the Wildcats want to stay in the top 25, they need to figure out how to pick up a win this afternoon.

This is going to be must-watch softball for any true fan. Both of these teams are capable of competing against the best in the nation and will look for another big win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Washington at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey44 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Massey44 seconds ago
USATSI_15843371
Major League Rugby

How to Watch NOLA Gold at New England Free Jacks Major League Rugby

By Phil Watson44 seconds ago
USATSI_17833094
Lacrosse

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17993868
NWSL

How to Watch Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC:

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17988506
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rockies at Athletics in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy