How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball

The 2022 college softball season continues on Saturday with an intriguing matchup between Washington and Arizona on the schedule.

So far this season, the 2022 college softball year has been flying past at the speed of lightning. On Saturday, there will be plenty of great games to watch throughout the day. One of those good matchups will feature Washington hitting the road to face off against Arizona.

How to Watch the Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Huskies have gone 21-10 to open the season. Washington is currently ranked No. 11 in the country but needs to find a way to string a few wins together to remain there. In their last game, the Huskies ended up knocking off Arizona in the first game of the series by a final score of 12-7.

On the other side of this game, the Wildcats are 19-11 and would like to get some revenge on the Huskies. Arizona is ranked No. 19 in the nation, which sets the stage for a big-time game again today. If the Wildcats want to stay in the top 25, they need to figure out how to pick up a win this afternoon.

This is going to be must-watch softball for any true fan. Both of these teams are capable of competing against the best in the nation and will look for another big win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

