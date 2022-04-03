Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, Washington will hope to pick up the win to finish the sweep over Arizona in college softball.

Arizona is hosting Washington this weekend in a Pac-12 series in college softball.

The Wildcats are currently on an eight-game losing streak. Unfortunately for them, Arizona has already lost this series to the Huskies, having lost both Friday and Saturday with scores of 12-5 and 7-5 respectively. 

It is unfortunate that the Wildcats were unable to pull out the win in the first game because it was really back and forth. Arizona was on the board first in the third with one run, but Washington came right back and scored one in the top of the fourth when Arizona scored another two runs. Washington came out strong in the fifth with four runs, but Arizona answered back with four runs to go up 7-5. The Huskies ended up putting up seven in the top of the sixth and the Wildcats did not answer.

In the second game, it was another back and forth with Arizona coming out on top through five innings. The team did not follow through on defense and allowed five runs in the top of the seventh to drop the game by two runs.

Although the series has already been won by Washington, Arizona is a strong team that will certainly make Washington work for another win.

