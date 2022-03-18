Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Washington heads to Cal to open a three-game Pac-12 series with the Golden Bears on Friday.

Washington hits the road looking for its eighth straight win as it opens up conference play in Berkeley. 

How to Watch Washington at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington at Cal game on fuboTV:

The Huskies have lost just five times all season and once again look like one of the best teams in a loaded Pac-12 conference.

It's been over 14 days since Washington's last loss as it has rolled off seven straight wins, including a perfect 3-0 weekend at the Colorado State Invitational.

It looks to continue its hot streak and get a big series win against Cal to open conference play this weekend.

The Golden Bears will have their hands full with the Huskies as they try and snap a two-game losing streak in which they only scored one run total.

Cal won four straight games before its back-to-back losses dropped the team to 18-8 on the year. The Golden Bears lost to Hawaii on Saturday and No. 1 Oklahoma the day before, the only ranked team they have played so far this season. 

That changes on Friday when they start their series with the Huskies in a tough Pac-12 opening weekend.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Washington at Cal in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
