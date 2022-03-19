Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Cal battle in the second of their three-game series on Saturday evening.

Washington opened up its series with Cal with a big 4-2 win on Friday. The Huskies trailed 2-0 going into the fifth inning but scored one in the top half of the inning and then three more in the sixth to pick up the win in their Pac-12 opener.

How to Watch Washington at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was their eighth in a row and improved their record to 20-5 on the year. Washington had a great start to the season winning nine in a row, but stumbled a bit losing four of five to end February.

The Huskies have seemed to find themselves again with this latest winning streak and they will look to continue it on Saturday in game two of their series with Cal.

The Golden Bears put up a good fight on Friday, but just couldn't finish off the upset and have now lost three straight.

This was the first game since coming back from their trip to Hawaii where they won their first three games, but they dropped the last two to Oklahoma and host Hawaii.

Saturday evening, they will look to get back in the win column and snap the Huskies' long winning streak.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Washington at Cal

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
Time
6;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
