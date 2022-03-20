How to Watch Washington at Cal in College Softball

Washington and Cal play the rubber game of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon in college softball.

Cal bounced back from a loss to Washington on Friday when it beat the Huskies 4-3 on Saturday.

How to Watch Washington at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington at Cal game on fuboTV:

Acacia Anders blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Golden Bears a huge walk-off win against the Huskies.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Golden Bears and earned them their first conference win of the year.

Sunday, they will look to make it two in a row and pick up a huge series win against a Huskies team that had won eight straight games.

Washington saw its winning streak come to an end on Saturday, but it will look to put that behind it and get another victory to open Pac-12 play with a good road series win.

The Huskies have struggled with Cal over the last two days, but if they can escape with a win on Sunday they will feel good about where they are at before hosting a red-hot UCLA team next weekend.

