How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington goes for its fourth straight win on Friday when it heads to Oregon for the first of a three-game set with the Ducks in college softball.

Washington has started to regain its form over the last couple of weeks. The Huskies took two of three from Arizona two weeks ago and then swept Oregon State in a three-game set last weekend.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The improved play has moved them to 6-6 in the Pac-12 and into a third-place tie with Stanford in the conference standings.

The Huskies had lost five in a row before this stretch, losing two against Cal and then being swept by UCLA.

They have turned it around, though, and will be looking to stay hot against an Oregon team that is just 5-10 in the Pac-12.

The Ducks have been a top team in the conference and country over the last few years but are struggling in 2022.

The Ducks are 25-13 overall, but they have not had a good run in conference play so far.

Last weekend, they lost two of three to No. 25 Arizona and were swept the two weekends prior to that by UCLA and Arizona State.

The Ducks are needing to get wins in a hurry if they want an opportunity to make a regional and getting off to a good start against Washington on Friday is a must.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Washington at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
