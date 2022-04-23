How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

Washington heads to Oregon on Saturday for the second of a three-game set with the Ducks

Washington looks to win its second straight series against a team from Oregon when it takes on the Ducks this weekend.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the Washington at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies swept Oregon State last weekend beating the No. 19 Beavers by a single run in every game.

The sweep got the Huskies back to .500 in the Pac-12 heading into this weekend at 6-6.

Saturday the Huskies will look to take down a Ducks team that came into the weekend after losing its third straight conference series.

Oregon lost two of three to Arizona after getting swept by both No. 16 Arizona State and No. 3 UCLA.

The slump in conference has the Ducks just 5-10 coming into the weekend and in need a good series against Washington.

Both of these teams are desperate to get a big series win which should make this a very entertaining group of games this weekend.

Oregon has the advantage of playing at home, but Washington is playing better and will be a big test for the Ducks.

Regional restrictions may apply.