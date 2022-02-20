Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Clemson play their last game in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational on Sunday morning looking for a big win

Washington stayed perfect on the year when it scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull off a 7-6 comeback win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Washington vs Clemson in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Washington vs Clemson match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are now 9-0 on the year have beat three ranked teams during the weekend in Florida.

Washington has won blowouts and a few close games but the game against the Cowgirls was the first time the Huskies entered the final inning trailing, but it didn't matter as they still found a way to win.

Sunday morning they will get another test as they take on No. 15 Clemson in their final game of the weekend.

The Tigers started the weekend off with a bang when they shut out Texas Tech 8-0 and then beat Tennessee 4-3, but Saturday wasn't as kind. Clemson lost two games to Big Ten opponents when Northwestern beat the Tigers 7-0 and then Wisconsin beat them 2-1.

Clemson is now 5-3 on the year and looking to finish off the weekend like the Tigers started it, with a big win against a ranked opponent.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Washington vs Clemson in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
