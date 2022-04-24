How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

The college softball season is winding down. On Sunday, the Pac-12 takes centerstage for a game between Washington and Oregon.

This season, the Pac-12 has nine teams in the top 50 with four of them in the Top 25. Entering today, Washington (25-11) is No. 18 in the country as it takes on No. 19 Oregon (26-13) in a conference battle. This is the final game in the three-game series, with the Huskies being victorious in the first two.

How to Watch Washington at Oregon today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Huskies are going for the sweep after taking the first game in crushing fashion, 9-0 and the second game in dramatic fashion, 9-7 in extra innings.

Since conference play started, the Ducks have lost every series since April 1, losing 3-0 to No. 3 UCLA, 3-0 to No. 16 Arizona State, 2-1 to No. 25 Arizona and 2-0 o the No. 11 Huskies, with a chance to take the third contest today.

A win today would also complete a six-game sweep of the state of Oregon by Washington after they beat No. 19 Oregon State (3-0) by a total score of 8-6, with one game going to extra innings as well.

The Huskies have won three straight series as they are playing some of their best overall softball all season with the conference and NCAA tournaments coming up very soon.

It has been a rough go in conference play for the Ducks after going 13-2 in non-conference play as they have faltered going 13-11 overall.

They are going to need to find some magic starting today and in their final two series against Oregon State and Stanford.

