How to Watch Washington vs Tennessee in College Softball

Washington opens play at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday afternoon against No. 18 Tennessee

Washington heads to Florida coming off a 5-0 first weekend in which they dominated. The Huskies beat Lamar, Long Beach State and Rutgers by a combined 29-2 score, but their most impressive part of the weekend was beating No. 8 Arkansas twice as they put up 18 runs against the Razorbacks.

How to Watch Washington vs Tennessee in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

It was one of the most impressive first weekends of any team in the country and this weekend they will look to prove that they can do it against some of the best teams in the country,

Washington will play four ranked teams during the weekend including No. 20 LSU later on Friday.

First though, the Huskies will look to take down a Tennessee team coming off a 9-3 loss to Florida State on Thursday.

The Volunteers opened play in Florida with a big 11-3 win against Notre Dame on Friday morning, but failed to do the same against the Seminoles in a 9-3 loss.

It was the first loss for Tennessee as it went 4-0 last weekend with easy wins against FIU, UNC Greensboro and Maryland.

The Volunteers will have their hands full with Florida State on Friday, but it still should be a great game.

