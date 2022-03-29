Skip to main content

How to Watch Weber State at Utah State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Weber State hits the road on Tuesday night to take on in-state foe Utah State before opening Big Sky play this weekend.

Weber State goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it invades Utah State. The Wildcats beat Utah on Sunday in the second of a home-and-home series with the Utes.

How to Watch Weber State at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Weber State at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats lost the first game 5-1, but bounced back on Sunday when they scored five runs in the bottom of the first and then four more in the bottom of the sixth to get a 9-5 win.

It was their fourth win in their last five and improved their record to 22-7 on the year. Tuesday they will look to stay hot before opening a weekend series with Big Sky foe Idaho State.

Utah State, though, will be looking to put a halt to the Wildcats run and win its fifth straight game.

The Aggies beat Utah Valley last Wednesday and then picked up a huge three-game sweep of New Mexico over the weekend.

The four straight wins has moved them back over .500 on the year at 16-15 overall and got them to 3-0 in Mountain West play.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot before hosting Colorado State this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Weber State at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fans
College Softball

How to Watch Weber State at Utah State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Basketball Fans 5
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Knicks vs. Charge

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Softball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Harvard at Boston College

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Chicago Cubs Rafael Ortega
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
GIANTS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy