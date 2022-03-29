Weber State hits the road on Tuesday night to take on in-state foe Utah State before opening Big Sky play this weekend.

Weber State goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it invades Utah State. The Wildcats beat Utah on Sunday in the second of a home-and-home series with the Utes.

How to Watch Weber State at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The Wildcats lost the first game 5-1, but bounced back on Sunday when they scored five runs in the bottom of the first and then four more in the bottom of the sixth to get a 9-5 win.

It was their fourth win in their last five and improved their record to 22-7 on the year. Tuesday they will look to stay hot before opening a weekend series with Big Sky foe Idaho State.

Utah State, though, will be looking to put a halt to the Wildcats run and win its fifth straight game.

The Aggies beat Utah Valley last Wednesday and then picked up a huge three-game sweep of New Mexico over the weekend.

The four straight wins has moved them back over .500 on the year at 16-15 overall and got them to 3-0 in Mountain West play.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot before hosting Colorado State this weekend.

