Wisconsin and Minnesota meet in the first round of the Big Ten softball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Big Ten softball tournament is being hosted by Michigan State this year with the first round on Wednesday.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the third game of the day, rivals will battle when Wisconsin and Minnesota play for the third time this year.

The Badgers and Golden Gophers played in a doubleheader a week ago with Minnesota winning both 1-0 and 4-2.

The two losses to the Gophers are part of a current six-game losing streak for the Badgers.

Wisconsin stumbled to end the year and fell all the way back to eighth place in the Big Ten standings.

Wednesday, it will look to snap out of its funk and get a first-round win against the Gophers and earn a quarterfinal game with No. 1 Northwestern.

Minnesota, though, will be looking to extend the Badgers' losing streak and eliminate them from the Big Ten Tournament.

The Gophers head into the tournament fresh off a series win against Northwestern. They surprised the Wildcats by beating them 8-0 in five innings on both Friday and Saturday, but came up short in their attempt to sweep them on Sunday.

It has been a great ending to the season for the Gophers and they will look to stay hot on Wednesday in the first round.

Regional restrictions may apply.