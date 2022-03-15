How to Watch Wisconsin at Utah, Game 2

Wisconsin and Utah play the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City.

Wisconsin finishes up non-conference play with a series at Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Badgers will open up Big Ten play on Friday with a big three-game series with Iowa but want to get a series win against Utah first.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

The Badgers come to Utah on a two-game winning streak after beating New Mexico 6-3 and then Dixie State 12-7.

They have now won six of seven and are playing good softball as they gear up for Big Ten play.

Utah, though, is looking to stop their run as the Utes try and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Utes lost a doubleheader to Loyola Marymount last Tuesday after winning two in a row against Penn and Seattle.

The losses to the Lions were tough as they gave up late leads in both games. In the first game, they were up 7-4 heading to the sixth inning but gave up three runs and then lost in eight. In the second game, they gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose 3-2.

They will look to bounce back against a good Wisconsin team before opening Pac-12 play against Oregon this weekend.

