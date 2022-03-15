Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin at Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin and Utah battle in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin hits the road on Tuesday for a big non-conference series against Utah. The Badgers and Utes will play a doubleheader on Tuesday before playing a single game on Wednesday.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Utah in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Live stream the Wisconsin at Utah game on fuboTV:

Wisconsin comes into the series 12-7 on the year and has had a very up-and-down year so far.

The Badgers have already played seven ranked teams and have won two of them, but have struggled against the top teams on their schedule.

Utah has played just four games against ranked opponents this year and has lost all four. They were swept by No. 20 Duke 11-2 and 5-1 but played both No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 1 Oklahoma to one-run games.

The Utes have played well in their other games as they come into the series 15-8 on the year.

Both of these teams aren't expected to do much in their respective conferences this season, but have played well at times this year and are looking to pick up a big series win before starting conference play this weekend.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Wisconsin at Utah in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
