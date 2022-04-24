Top-seeded Florida takes on rival Kentucky in the championship match of the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon in college tennis.

Florida has been the class of the SEC in men's tennis this year. The Gators went a perfect 12-0 in conference play and were 22-2 overall.

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky Today:

Match Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

They haven't slowed down in the SEC tournament as they have rolled through No. 9 LSU 4-1 and then took down No. 5 Tennessee 4-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.

On Sunday, they will look to complete their perfect run through the conference with a championship win against No. 3 Kentucky.

The Gators beat the Wildcats earlier this year 4-3 and will look to do it again on Sunday.

The Wildcats, though, will look to avenge that close loss and upset Florida and ruin their undefeated run.

Kentucky hasn't had much trouble in the tournament either as it knocked off No. 11 Arkansas 4-1 and then beat No. 7 Auburn 4-1 in the semifinals.

The Wildcats have had the much easier road to get to the finals and it is going to be much tougher on Sunday, but the Wildcats are not going to back down from the top-seed Gators.

