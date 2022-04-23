Skip to main content

How to Watch the Pac-12 Championship: Washington at USC in Men's College Tennis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks to complete its improbable run to a Pac-12 tournament title when it takes on USC on Saturday in college tennis.

Washington finished the regular season just 2-6 in the Pac-12 and on a four-match losing streak. The Huskies, though, turned things around and now find themselves in the Pac-12 tournament championship match.

How to Watch Pac-12 Championship: Arizona State vs Stanford in Men's College Tennis Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Pac-12 Championship: Arizona State vs Stanford in Men's College Tennis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies took down No. 9 Oregon on Wednesday, upset No. 1 Arizona on Thursday and then took care of No. 5 UCLA on Friday. It has been a surprising run for the Huskies, but one they hope to finish on Saturday.

Standing in their way is No. 2 USC, who beat No. 7 Cal 4-0 and then beat No. 3 Stanford 4-0 in the semifinals.

The Trojans have been dominant in the tournament and have not lost a single match and are looking to do the same against the Huskies.

The two teams met once this year on April 3 with the Trojans winning 4-1. The Huskies are looking to flip the script and take down USC and win its first-ever tournament title.

USC will be looking to win its second straight championship and sixth overall.

