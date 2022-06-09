Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The semifinal of the NCAA outdoor championships on Thursday gets under way as the best track-and-field athletes compete.

Day two of the NCAA outdoor track-and-field championships feature the women’s events taking centerstage as the semifinals for the four-by-100 meters and four-by-400-meter relays, as well as the 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meters, the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, and the 3,000-meter steeplechase, along with the 10,000-meter finals.

How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships:

Match Date: June 9, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Live stream the NCAA Outdoor Championships online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The women’s 200 meters will be the most stacked event of the day as Ohio State’s Anavia Battle, LSU's Favour Ofili and Kentucky’s Abby Steiner will be featured and are favored to make the final on Saturday. Ofili finished fourth in 2021 and claimed the SEC championship in the 200-meter, edging Steiner with a time of 22.04 seconds.

Courtney Wayment finished fourth in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the national championships in 2021 but has the nation's fastest time despite running the event just one time this season.

The women’s four-by-100-meter relay includes the four fastest mile relay teams ever as Kentucky, Arkansas and 2021 national champion in this event, Texas A&M, all ran sub-3:23 at the SEC championships in May. Texas, the fourth team under that mark, will also compete in today’s semifinals.

In the field events, the finals in the hammer throw, pole vault, javelin, long jump and shot put will all take place today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

