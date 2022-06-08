Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best in college track and field will begin their quest for a national title beginning today at Hayward Field at the NCAA outdoor championships.

The NCAA track-and-field championships will kick off today and continue through Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This will be the 14th time Hayward Field has hosted the event and the second time since the facility was completely renovated.

How to Watch the NCAA Outdoor Championships Today:

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Outdoor Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday's competition will highlight the field event finals for the men in all except the high jump and will hold the preliminaries in all men's track events except the 10,000-meter race, which will be the final. 

Tomorrow, the women's preliminaries on the track will take place with the exception of the 10,000 meters, which will be the final. The women's field event finals will also take place tomorrow. 

Last year, the USC won the national team title with 74 points while Texas A&M was the runner-up with 63 points. The fact that only 11 points separated first and second place in the team competition goes to show how strong these two programs are. 

This year, USC will look to repeat, but Texas A&M will look to dethrone the Trojans. In addition, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas will also be giving these two top teams from 2021 a run for their money.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

NCAA Outdoor Championships

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1003155658h
College Track and Field

How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jun 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) high fives first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) high fives first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
USATSI_18490380
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Orioles

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18489995
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Braves

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Fever vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy