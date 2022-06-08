How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships

The best in college track and field will begin their quest for a national title beginning today at Hayward Field at the NCAA outdoor championships.

The NCAA track-and-field championships will kick off today and continue through Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This will be the 14th time Hayward Field has hosted the event and the second time since the facility was completely renovated.

How to Watch the NCAA Outdoor Championships Today:

Date: June 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Wednesday's competition will highlight the field event finals for the men in all except the high jump and will hold the preliminaries in all men's track events except the 10,000-meter race, which will be the final.

Tomorrow, the women's preliminaries on the track will take place with the exception of the 10,000 meters, which will be the final. The women's field event finals will also take place tomorrow.

Last year, the USC won the national team title with 74 points while Texas A&M was the runner-up with 63 points. The fact that only 11 points separated first and second place in the team competition goes to show how strong these two programs are.

This year, USC will look to repeat, but Texas A&M will look to dethrone the Trojans. In addition, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas will also be giving these two top teams from 2021 a run for their money.

