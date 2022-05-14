How to Watch Pac-12 Track and Field Championships

Day two of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships will highlight the finals in several field events as well as Steeplechase.

Today is day two of the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships being hosted at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

How to Watch the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships Today:

Date: May 14, 2022

Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Day one brought some great moments to the track. Both the Men's and Women's 10,000-meter races had exciting finishes. On the Women's side, it came down to the final 100 meters to determine the winner. Abby Nichols from Colorado out-kicked Oregon's Alessia Zarbo. Zarbo ran her first-ever 10,000-meter race and did so in style with her second place finish.

In the Men's 10,000-meter race, it was another very tight finish with the favorite, Charles Hicks, taking the top spot. Kieran Lumb from Washington was only a step behind Hicks at the finish line finishing only 32 hundredths of a second behind Hicks.

Day two will bring the finals Men's Hammer, Men's and Women's Long Jump as well as Men's and Women's Shot Put. The Men's and Women's Steeplechase Finals will kick off around 6 PM. Preliminaries in the majority of the track events will take play this afternoon into the early evening with the finals taking place tomorrow.

With so many talented track and field athletes being represented in the Pac-12 conference and the championships being hosted and arguably the best track and field facility in the country, today's events should be exciting to watch for any track and field fan.

