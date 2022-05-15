Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Finals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 track & field championships conclude their final day of competition on Sunday afternoon.

The Pac-12 will crown the men's and women's track & field champions on Sunday when the three days of action conclude from the University of Oregon.

The last day is jam-packed with finals in 10 races for both the men and women along with three field events for both the men and women.

On the field, the men will crown champions in the triple jump, high jump and discus. On the women's side, they will also crown champions in those three events earlier in the day.

On the track, the day kicks off with the always exciting 4x100-meter relay. The women will run first with the men right behind them.

The 1500-meter run follows and then they break out the hurdles for the 100-meter event for the women followed by the 110-meter event for the men.

The 100-meter sprint will take place a few races later with the women and men both trying to show who is the fastest person in the Pac-12 conference.

The meet concludes with the 4x400-meter relay by the women and then the men.

Regional restrictions may apply.

