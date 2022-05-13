Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 Track & Field Championships begin on Friday from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

The end of the track & field season is here and the Pac-12 will crown a champion on Sunday after three days of events.

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It all starts on Friday afternoon when the University of Oregon hosts the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships from Hayward Field.

It is the 91st edition of the men's championship and the 35th running for the women.

This year the Oregon men and USC women will look to defend their titles from 2021. It was the 14th straight championship for the Ducks and the third straight for the Lady Trojans.

The Lady Trojans snapped a nine year run of championships for Oregon and this weekend they will look to fend them off once again.

Friday the championships start with events from the decathlon and heptathlon. Those events will conclude on Saturday morning before crowning a champion.

The Pac-12 Network will highlight the 100m, long jump, shot put and high jump for the decathlon and the 100m hurdles, high jump, and shot put for the heptathlon.

Field events also begin on Friday highlighted by the hammer, javelin and pole vault.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 1

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
