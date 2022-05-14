Skip to main content

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pac-12 track & field championships continue on Friday night in the second session.

The Pac-12 track & field championships begin on Friday night and you can catch the second round of action on the Pac-12 Network.

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oregon men's and USC women's team are trying to get off to a quick start as they look to defend their title from 2021.

The second session starts with the javelin final along with the 10,000-meter women's final.

Ty Hampton of Oregon has the longest javelin throw this year with a mark of 77.08 meters. Roan Allen from Washington is right behind him a mark of 75.04 meters. Those two will be the favorites in the men's competition.

The women's best throws are much tighter as Ida Elkeng of Washington and Virginia Miller of Stanford are separated by just 0.30 meters. 

In the 10,000-meter women's race, Emily Venters from Utah will be the favorite as her top time of 33:07.74 is 43 seconds better than Emily Covert of Colorado's time of 33:50.67. Covert is tied with her teammate India Johnson with the second-best time in the Pac-12 this year.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 2

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
