How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Session 3

The Pac-12 track & field championships wrap up day one of the competition on Friday night in session three.

The first of three straight days packed with racing and field events wrap up on Friday night in the Pac-12 track & field championships.

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 11:15 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The championships are being held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, home of the 14-time men's conference champion.

Oregon has state-of-the-art facilities and it has helped attract the top track athletes for both men and women.

Friday night, the first day of competition concludes with the 10,000-meter final on the men's side. The women's race was the opener for the two races that wrap up day one.

The favorite for the men's race is Charles Hicks from Stanford. Hicks recorded a conference-best time of 27:40.16 back on April 29 in the Payton Jordan Invitational.

In that same meeting his teammates Cole Sprout (27:42.42) and Ky Robinson (27:47.11) finished right behind him for the next two best times in the Pac-12 this year.

They will look to sweep the podium on Friday night and give Stanford some much-needed points.

Brian Fay and Kieran Lumb, both from Washington, will look to put some pressure on the trio, but their top times were half a minute slower this year.

It should be a great race to finish the first day and you can catch it all on the Pac-12 Network on Friday night.

College Track and Field

