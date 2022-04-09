How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's Volleyball

Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford looks to snap a three-match losing streak on Friday when it hosts BYU in men's volleyball.

Stanford hosts BYU on Friday in the first of a two-match series with the Cougars and looking to bounce back after dropping two matches to Grand Canyon last weekend.

How to Watch BYU at Stanfod in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the BYU at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses to Grand Canyon pushed the losing streak for the Cardinal to three matches and dropped them under .500 at 10-11 overall.

Stanford had split two-match series with both No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 USC but struggled against Grand Canyon in losing 3-0 and 3-1.

On Friday, the Cardinal will look to get back in the win column against a BYU team that has won three of its last four matches.

The Cougars lost on Saturday to Pepperdine 3-0 but that loss snapped a three-match winning streak that saw them sweep Concordia University, Irvine and beat Pepperdine on Friday.

The three straight wins snapped a nine-match losing streak as it has been a tough year for the Cougars. They are now just 8-12 on the year and have really struggled against the best teams on their schedule.

On Friday, they hope that can change against an inconsistent Stanford team.

