How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU hits the road to battle Stanford Saturday night for the second time in two days

BYU and Stanford have both had somewhat disappointing seasons. Both teams are under .500 on the year but have also pulled off some upsets.

How to Watch BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

BYU heads into the series with Stanford winners of three of its last four, but are just 8-12 on the year. Before this stretch of improved play, the Cougars had lost nine matches in a row.

The schedule has been tough for the Cougars, but they still would like to play much better.

Saturday, though, they hope they can continue their better play and knock off Stanford on the road.

The Cardinal have also had a somewhat puzzling year as they have pulled off upsets of No. 1 UCLA and No. 5 USC, but are just 10-11 coming into this season.

They are coming off three straight losses after losing to USC and then dropping a pair to No. 10 Grand Canyon last weekend. They lost the two matches 3-0 and 3-1 against the Antelopes.

Stanford hopes this weekend it can get back on track before it travels to Pepperdine next weekend for a two-match set with the Waves.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

BYU at Stanford in Men's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
