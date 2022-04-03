Skip to main content

Hawaii visits Long Beach State on Saturday night for the second of a two-game series with the 49ers in men's college volleyball.

Hawaii makes the long trek to California this weekend to take on Long Beach State in a two-game series.

How to Watch Hawaii at Long Beach State in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Hawaii at Long Beach State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors come into the weekend on a five-game winning streak and a 3-1 record in the BWC.

Overall, they are an impressive 19-3 and look like one of the best teams in the country.

This weekend, they will look to continue the great play against a Long Beach State team that also come into the weekend on a four-game winning streak.

The 49ers have won three of the four matches by sweeps and have looked great since getting upset by UC Irvine three weeks ago.

That loss to the Anteaters was one of just two for Long Beach State this season. The other was a tough five-set loss to UCLA a day after the 49ers beat the Bruins in straight sets.

The 49ers, like Hawaii, think they have a shot at making a run at the national title this year and this weekend should be great volleyball and could be a national title preview.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Hawaii at Long Beach State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
