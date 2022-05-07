How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Men's College Volleyball

Long Beach State will have its work cut out against Hawaii in the national championship game tonight in men's college volleyball.

No. 4 Hawaii will meet No. 1 Long Beach State in the NCAA Men's Division I national volleyball championship game today. Hawaii's record stands at 26-5 on the year while Long Beach has an overall record of 21-5.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In its first game, Hawaii swept North Greenville with scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16 to advance to the semifinal game against Ball State. The opening-round game was the first time Hawaii and North Greenville have met in program history and at no point did NGU threaten the Rainbow Warriors.

The semifinals brought a much more exciting match for the Rainbow Warriors. Ball State challenged Hawaii and pushed the team to a fifth set. Hawaii ultimately won in five with scores of 28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11.

Long Beach had a bye in the opening round due to being the No. 1 seed in the tournament. However, The Beach had to battle back against UCLA after losing the first two sets by identical 25-18 scores. They bounced back and won sets three, four and five by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 16-14 to move onto the national championship.

With both of these teams being ranked in the top five nationally, the championship should be a great match to watch. The last time these two teams met, Long Beach State came out on top 3-1 in both matches.

