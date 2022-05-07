Skip to main content

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Long Beach State will have its work cut out against Hawaii in the national championship game tonight in men's college volleyball.

No. 4 Hawaii will meet No. 1 Long Beach State in the NCAA Men's Division I national volleyball championship game today. Hawaii's record stands at 26-5 on the year while Long Beach has an overall record of 21-5.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Long Beach State in Women's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Hawaii vs. Long Beach State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its first game, Hawaii swept North Greenville with scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16 to advance to the semifinal game against Ball State. The opening-round game was the first time Hawaii and North Greenville have met in program history and at no point did NGU threaten the Rainbow Warriors.

The semifinals brought a much more exciting match for the Rainbow Warriors. Ball State challenged Hawaii and pushed the team to a fifth set. Hawaii ultimately won in five with scores of 28-26, 19-25, 20-25, 25-20 and 15-11.

Long Beach had a bye in the opening round due to being the No. 1 seed in the tournament. However, The Beach had to battle back against UCLA after losing the first two sets by identical 25-18 scores. They bounced back and won sets three, four and five by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 16-14 to move onto the national championship. 

With both of these teams being ranked in the top five nationally, the championship should be a great match to watch. The last time these two teams met, Long Beach State came out on top 3-1 in both matches.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
