How to Watch Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Chicago goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday when it hosts Ohio State in its last regular-season game

Loyola Chicago wraps up its regular season on Saturday when it welcomes Ohio State to town.

How to Watch Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Ramblers have been dominant over their last four matches, winning each won by 3-0 scores. Three of the matches have been on the road including a huge win against No. 12 Lewis.

The last match they continued their hot play by knocking off No. 7 Ball State 25-18,  25-19,  28-26.

It has been an impressive run and one they hope they can continue on Saturday against an Ohio State team that is coming off two straight wins.

The Buckeyes are just 12-13 this year and have been extremely streaky. They have a five-match winning streak but have also had two different losing streaks of at least five matches.

They now have to try and slow down a red-hot Loyola Chicago team before it gets ready for the MIVA conference tournament starting in a week.

The Ramblers, though, will be looking to send the Buckeyes home with another loss.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Ohio State at Loyola Chicago in Men's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
