How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pepperdine looks to earn a split with UCLA when the two teams battle it out on Saturday night

Pepperdine saw its three-match winning streak halted on Thursday when UCLA beat the Waves 3-0.

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the Pepperdine at UCLA match on fuboTV:

The Waves played them tough but lost 25-19, 30-28, 25-22. The loss dropped their overall record to 14-8 and their conference record to just 5-4.

Pepperdine had been playing well going into the match as it had won six of seven with all the wins coming by 3-0 scores.

It was a good run, but the Bruins just proved to be too much for them and Saturday UCLA will look to get another win against the Waves.

The Bruins will be looking to win their seventh straight and pull off the sweep. 

UCLA has been one of the best teams in the country this year as it is 18-3 overall and was coming off a big two-match sweep of rival USC last weekend.

The Bruins handled the Trojans in three straight sets on Thursday but needed five sets to get the second win on Saturday.

UCLA will be a big favorite in this one to complete the sweep, but Pepperdine isn't going to go down without a fight.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Pepperdine at UCLA in Men's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
